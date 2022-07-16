In Pune, organs of brain-dead woman save five lives, including two soldiers.

Five people, including two Army soldiers, were saved by the organ donation of a young woman who was brain dead at Pune’s Command Hospital Southern Command (CHSC).

‘A young lady was brought to Command Hospital (Southern Command), (CHSC) in her last stages of her life after an unfortunate event. On admission, the vital brain signs of life were not present in her. The family was aware of the concept of organ donation after death. After discussion with the transplant coordinator of the hospital, the family desired that the organs of the lady should be donated to patients who are in dire need of them,’ said Defence PRO.

‘After the necessary clearances, the transplant team at Command Hospital (Southern Command), was immediately activated and the alerts were also sent to the Zonal transplant coordination centre (ZTCC) and Army Organ Retrieval and Transplant Authority (AORTA),’ the Defence added.

During the late night of July 14 and the early morning hours of July 15, two Indian Army soldiers who were still in active duty received kidney transplants, eyes were saved at the CH(SC)-Armed Forces Medical College complex’s eye bank, and a patient at Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic received a liver transplant.