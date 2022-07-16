JD(S) extends supports to Droupadi Murmu, NDA presidential candidate (S).

The JD(S) formally declared on Friday that it might back Droupadi Murmu, the NDA’s candidate for president in the July 18 election.

According to Bandeppa Kashempur, the deputy leader of the JD(S) LP, the decision was made unanimous at the Vidhana Soudha meeting of the JD(S) legislature party.

H D Kumaraswamy, the state president of the JD(S), the party’s second-in-command and a select group of legislators virtually attended the meeting.

He claimed that when he served as the nation’s prime minister, party leader H D Deve Gowda emphasised the value of woman empowerment.

‘A tribal woman becoming the president of the country is a matter of pride. The selection of candidate for presidential post is according to the wish of Deve Gowda,’ Kashempur said.

According to the JD(S) MLA, the party decided to support taking into account her (Murmu’s) background and the community she is a member of.