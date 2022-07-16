Kerala Govt prohibits shooting of TV serials, movies, documentaries on secretariat premises

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government issued a circular, strictly prohibiting the shooting of TV serials, movies and documentaries on and around the premises of the secretariat. From now on, shooting will be allowed only for official purposes.

The government receives many applications for shooting movies and television serials on the secretariat premises. Shooting was allowed in the beginning but later started posing a problem for the secretariat and a nuisance to the officials working there. Many people enter the secretariat for cinema shooting. It is a meticulous task for the security officers to screen and frisk all people entering the premises of the secretariat.

The circular regarding this was released by the Home Department. It pointed out that activities like food distribution inside the secretariat during shooting are proving to be an issue. Sometimes modifications are made on the secretariat compound while shooting. The secretariat is a heritage building. The circular points out that modifications that affect the structure are posing real trouble. All these points have led to the recent announcement through the circular.

Several intelligence reports reveal that the secretariat and the areas on its vicinity have been facing security issues for some time now. The State Industrial Security Force in charge of the secretariat has also submitted a report on this basis.