Nick Cannon denies engagement rumours.

Since Nick Cannon uploaded a photo of a massive diamond-encrusted ring and a cuddly photo with an unknown woman on his Facebook, internet users have been speculating as to whether the image was an official engagement announcement or a sneak peek at his upcoming musical project. Many people began believing that Canon is getting remarried and is prepared to travel on a new adventure with the love of his life because the caption was so ambiguous.

Canon made the decision to clear the air and clarify what the post was actually about as rumours were spreading like wildfire across social media sites. Cannon, who was previously married to Mariah Carey, candidly spoke to a publication and shared that the pictures were actually stills from his upcoming music video ‘Eyes Closed’.

‘I’m doing what the world wants me to do, I’m dropping an amazing music video,’ he told ETonline. ‘I’m really excited about it. The topic is about just going in with your eyes closed and being a hopeless romantic that everyone knows that I am. It’s a wedding anthem.’

In the same interview, Cannon also shared that getting engaged is a big step for him and he will only do it when he is ‘ready and prepared’.

The actor-rapper may not be proposing any time soon, but he gave his fans the impression that he would do so. He had captioned a photo of a purported engagement with an unidentified model, saying, ‘I said I would never do it again but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do… (ring emoji)’

There are seven kids in Cannon’s family. Since model Bre Tiesi is expecting a boy, he is once again expecting a child.