Recipe for a Special Herbal Tea for the Monsoon from Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Herbal tea made especially for the monsoon season: The mixture contains several nutritious ingredients that are readily available in our kitchen cupboard.

The monsoon season will formally begin on July 14, 2022, with the arrival of “sawan ka mahina.” It’s also the perfect time to take in the rain, the lush greenery, and the brisk weather. While the monsoon gives us many reasons to be happy, it also brings with it a number of health problems that we need to address. Making lifestyle adjustments is one of the most enduring approaches to prevent seasonal diseases. Health experts emphasise the importance of adjusting our diets according to the season because diet has a significant part in this. In order to maintain balance, it is advised that our daily meals contain seasonal fruits, vegetables, enough amounts of fluid, and wholesome herbs and spices.

Herbal Tea’s Health Benefits During the Monsoon

A decaffeinated mixture of various herbs and spices that is loaded with vital nutrients is known as herbal tea. It is also known as detox water or kadha.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has incorporated lemon grass, ginger, lemon, tulsi, cardamom, and cloves in this unique herbal recipe; each of these herbs and spices has long been employed in traditional medicine. They have a tonne of anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and anti-oxidant characteristics that aid in detoxification, reduce inflammation, and strengthen immunity against stomach aches and seasonal diseases.

Additionally, honey is included in the recipe. In addition to enhancing the flavour of the tea, honey also controls digestion and prevents problems like constipation.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Recipe for Monsoon-Special Herbal Tea:

All you have to do is combine the herbs and spices (listed above) with water in a pan or electric kettle. Boil the water until it turns a different colour. After a thorough boil, it will develop a light golden colour.

Put the water through a strainer into a cup, stir in some honey, and sip.

Why are you holding out? Prepare this wonderful herbal tea for the monsoon and include it in your diet this time of year. But always practise moderation!