Tennis star Maria Sharapova shares a sweet photo of her and her fiance welcoming their first child.

Congratulations are in order as the former world number one, Maria Sharapova, announced on Friday (July 15) that she has given birth to a baby boy. His name is Theodore.

Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion, and Alexander Gilkes, a 42-year-old British businessman, made their engagement public in December 2020.

The tennis pro posted on her official Twitter account, calling it ‘The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for.’ She stated in the post that Theodore was born on July 1 in Roman numerals.

The tennis pro announced her pregnancy in April. She is one of just ten women in the history of her long career to have won all four major singles titles at least once, completing a career Grand Slam.

In 2004, at the age of 17, she won her first major championship at Wimbledon. Following that, she won the 2006 US Open, 2008 Australian Open, 2012, and 2014 French Open titles.

In addition, she won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics before falling to Serena Williams of America in the championship match.