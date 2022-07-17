Babar Azam completes 10,000 international runs; Becomes fastest Pak batter to reach milestone

On the second day of the ongoing 1st Test against Sri Lanka, Pakistan captain Babar Azam completed 10,000 international runs and, in the process, he became the fastest Pakistan batter to achieve this particular milestone. Babar took just 228 innings to bring up 10,000 international runs, 20 fewer innings than the second-placed Javed Miandad.

Former Pakistan opening batter Saeed Anwar had taken 255 innings while Mohammad Yousuf completed the feat in 261 innings. Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq had taken 281 innings to bring up 10,000 international runs. Babar is currently at the No.4 spot in Test rankings, only behind Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

The Pakistan skipper is 14 points ahead of the fifth-placed Rishabh Pant. Earlier this week, Babar had won a lot of hearts after showing his support for Virat Kohli, who is going through a lean patch. On the eve of the first Test against Sri Lanka, Babar had addressed a press conference and he was asked about his tweet on Kohli. ‘As a player myself, I know you can go through such a phase (out of form) and I also know what a player goes through in such a phase. In those times, you need support. I just tweeted thinking that it will give just some support. He is one of the best players’, Babar said during a press conference.