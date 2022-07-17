Bribery case: CBI arrests Plant Protection Officer of Union Agriculture Ministry from Visakhapatnam

A Plant Protection Officer, the Directorate of Plant Protection, the Quarantine and Storage Department, the Ministry of Agriculture (Government of India), and three other individuals were detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in connection with a bribery case.

The defendants are S. Siva Rama Gupta from Visakhapatnam, Plant Protection Officer R. Padam Singh, Regional Manager of Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam Athi Bulli Reddiyya alias Murali, and Owner of Quality Fumigation & Pest Control Services Myla Srikrishna Varma.

According to a statement issued by the CBI, a case was filed against the Regional Manager and Plant Protection Officer of a private corporation with headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

‘It was alleged that the Plant Protection Officer, Visakhapatnam, Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine & Storage Department, Ministry of Agriculture (Govt of India) was demanding & collecting huge amounts of bribes from the CHAs, Fumigators and Shipping Agents for issuing Phytosanitary Certificates for exporting the goods and Consignment Release Orders for imported consignments,’ said the CBI statement.