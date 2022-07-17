Chief minister Eknath Shinde, wants to get rid of traffic jams, potholes in Mumbai

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) have been ordered by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to develop a process and make sure that there are no potholes or traffic jams in the metropolitan area. Shinde also ordered that the pothole-filling system be in operation all year round.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has a lot of potholes, and India Today TV recently reported on how people are driving along the highway and internal roads at great risk. In reality, Thane, the city regarded as the chief minister’s stronghold, has a number of potholes on the roads.

According to Chief Minister Shinde, teams led by independent officials should be formed at both MMRDA and MSRDC to develop solutions for traffic jams and potholes on the roads.