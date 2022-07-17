Dravidian model that includes all beliefs: DMK MP opposes bhoomi puja

S Senthilkumar, an AIADMK MP, said that the Dravidian model of Tamil Nadu was inclusive of all religions and opposed a bhoomi puja. He claimed that the state’s government followed a Dravidian model, which respects all religions.

He asked, ‘If the bhoomi pooja is being done by a Hindu priest, where are the Christian priest and Muslim cleric?’ Following just one religion, according to Senthilkumar, is unacceptable.

He wanted a space where Muslims, Christians, and atheists could express their beliefs. he said to a government official that, ‘Please don’t call me for programmes like these. Sir, this is a government for all. This is a Dravidian model government. Call all the religious leaders when you call one religion. Include all religions and atheists also.’

‘AIADMK stands for equality and respect towards all religions. This attitude of the MP shows the double standard. Their Dravidian model is divisive and they want to appease one section of people for a vote bank. There are many numerous occasions where Hindu rituals were conducted and CM Stalin and Udhanidhi Stalin were present. This is cheap publicity and a divisive method,’ DMK spokesman Kovai Sathyan stated.