Droupadi Murmu says, tribals, women delighted over my nomination

According to sources, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu spoke with NDA MPs on Sunday, the day before the presidential election, and claimed that women and tribal people in the nation are excited and delighted about her selection for the position.

All of the MPs in the governing coalition, along with ministers and other NDA partners, engaged in a fake presidential election drill that the BJP parliamentary party leaders organised on Sunday.

To ensure that no vote from the ruling alliance is invalidated at the meeting, it was made sure that every MP accurately cast their votes during the exercise. The sources claimed that for this exercise, fake ballot papers and a pen similar to the one used for voting in the presidential election were employed.

Following the exercise, Ms. Murmu was assisted in getting to parliament by JP Nadda, the head of the BJP, Anupriya Patel, Pashupati Paras, and others.