Indian Chief Justice’s court to hear appeals about political turmoil in Maharashtra next week

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will convene a three-judge bench under the direction of Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana to hear petitions pertaining to the political crisis in Maharashtra (July 20).

CJI NV Ramana, Justice Krishna Murari, and Justice Hima Kohli will make up the three-judge panel.On July 11, the matter was due to be listed for hearing, but it wasn’t. The matter would be heard after a bench was formed, the CJI had stated.

The issue was brought up before the vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala during the summer break. The petitions, though, went unanswered.

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, led by senior leader Eknath Shinde, filed a case with the Supreme Court on Sunday to challenge the disqualification notice that had been issued against them as the political unrest in Maharashtra persisted. The rebel lawmakers, who had been camped out at a five-star hotel in Guwahati, Assam, also disputed the decision to reject a resolution of no confidence in Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal