Indian Railways cancels trains running through these states: Full list

New Delhi: The North Eastern Railway Zone has decided to cancels several trains. The train service will be affected due to the work of commissioning the third line at the Singhpur station of the Burhar-Shahdol section of Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway.

The following trains will be cancelled due to the work:

15231 Barauni-Gondia Express will remain cancelled from July 21 to 23.

15232 Gondia-Barauni Express will remain cancelled from July 22 to 24.

Earlier, the North Eastern Railway cancelled the Durg-Nautanwa Express and Barauni Gondia Express in both directions. These trains were cancelled due to the commissioning work of the third line at Budhar station of the Amlai-Burhar section.

18201 Durg-Nautanwa Express will remain cancelled on 20th July 2022.

18202 Nautanwa-Durg Express will remain cancelled on 17th and 22nd July 2022.