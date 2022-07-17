ISIS Valapattanam case; 3 defendants found guilty by NIA court in Ernakulam.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Ernakulam found three people convicted of supporting ISIS on Friday. Those convicted were members of the banned terrorist group and were seeking to leave India to fight alongside ISIS in Syria when they were arrested.

The case was first filed on October 25, 2017 at Valapattanam PS in Kerala, and on December 16, 2017 the NIA gained control of the investigation. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) charged four accused people on April 21, 2018, following a thorough investigation.

Midlaj, a native of Munderi in the Kannur district of Kerala, was found guilty and sentenced to seven years’ severe imprisonment as well as a fine under Sections 38 and 39 of the UA (P) Act and Section 120B of the IPC. Abdul Razak, a native of Chekkikulam in the Kannur district of Kerala, was found guilty of violating sections 38 of the UA (P) Act and 120B of the IPC and was given a six-year prison term as well as a fine.

Under sections 38, 39 of the UA (P) Act and 120B of the IPC, Hamsa U.K., a native of Thalassery in the Kannur district of Kerala, was given a seven-year sentence of harsh imprisonment and a fine. Further investigations in the case are in progress.