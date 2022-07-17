Kanpur tannery violence case; Former BJP leader Narayan Bhadauria arrested

A further arrest has been made in relation to the violence at the Jajmau tannery in Kanpur for former BJP leader Narayan Singh Bhadauria, who was earlier jailed for helping a criminal escape from police custody.

The tannery violence, in which two factions engaged in fighting and disrupted law and order in the area, is thought to have been mostly orchestrated by Narayan Bhadauria. Bhadauria was detained by police based on surveillance footage that shows him and his accomplices at the crime scene.

Narayan Singh Bhadauria is accused of stealing land worth millions of dollars. Bhadauria and his friends helped Manoj Singh, a history student, escape police arrest last year. He was kicked out of the BJP once the incident came to light, and the Kanpur Police then arrested him. Later, he got bail.

‘On July 13, there was a dispute between two parties regarding the possession of a tannery. An FIR was registered in this matter and six people were arrested. On the basis of the CCTV footage, another accused [Bhadauria] was arrested on Saturday,’ according to Cantt ACP Mrigank Pathak.