Man detained at Jaipur airport with gold wires worth more than Rs 1 crore.

A passenger was arrested by customs officials at the Jaipur International Airport, and they found 2170.3 grammes of gold wires in his possession. The price of the 99.50 percent pure smuggled gold is Rs 1,12,20,451. The passenger had taken an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah, according to the officials.

At the city airport, a passenger’s checked in luggage (two trolly bags) was being examined when a black, dense metallic image with circular wires was noticed. When questioned, he denied having such items on him.

However, when officials opened the bags, four round wires made of white rodhium polished gold were found hidden under an iron casing in the centre of both bags. Under the terms of the Customs Act of 1962, gold wires have been seized while the passenger has been placed under custody.