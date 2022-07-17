Nokia launches new tablet: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Nokia has launched a new tablet named Nokia T20. The tablet is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,400) and is available in 4GB + 64GB storage model. The tablet will be sold in a single Blue colour option.

The Nokia T20 features a 10.4-inch 2K (2,000×1,200 pixels) display with 400 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and runs on Android 11. It features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front and an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back.

The tablet packs 8,200mAh battery capacity and supports up to 15W USB-PD fast charging. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.