Petition in Allahabad High Court challenges acquittal of suspects in Babri Masjid demolition case

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute issue has taken on a fresh twist. On behalf of Haji Mehboob and Syed Akhlaq Ahmed, a revision writ suit has been filed in the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court against people who were acquitted in the Babri Masjid demolition. The case was initially filed six months ago, but it won’t be heard until tomorrow, July 18.

The Ram Janmabhoomi police station from the then district is where the Babri demolition case was first reported. The Uttar Pradesh Police initially conducted this inquiry before handing it over to the CBI. The special CBI court in Lucknow concluded after a thorough inquiry that the occurrence was accidental rather than planned. In the incident in December 1992, when a crowd of kar sevaks tore down a monument from the Mughal era, the court had dismissed conspiracy theories. Because of this, every accused in this case was found not guilty.

On behalf of Syed Akhlaq Ahmed, Haji Mehboob, a member in the Babri Masjid, filed a revision writ suit with the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow Bench. This petition’s serial number is 806. On behalf of Haji Mehboob and others, Rafat Farooqui, Najam Zafar, and Khaleq Ahmed will argue the case in behalf of them. Shiv Prasad Shukla will be visible against them.

Up to 32 people were charged in the Babri demolition case, including senior BJP members Uma Bharti, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Nritya Gopal Das, and LK Advani. Vinay Singh, the leader of the Ram temple movement, was also charged. More than 17 of these persons have passed away as of right now. In this writ petition, the request for convicting the other accused has now been made.