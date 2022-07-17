Possible dates of Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha 2023 announced

Dubai: The possible date of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha and the holy month of Ramadan in 2023 has been revealed.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences has revealed this as per astronomical calculations. As per Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, the Islamic New Year would fall on Saturday, July 30 this year. The first day of the month of Ramadan is likely to be Thursday, March 23, 2023. The first day of Eid Al Fitr will be Friday, April 21, 2023. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and Eid Al Fitr is marked at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The first day of the month of Zul Hijjah is expected to fall on Monday, June 19, 2023 and the first day of Eid Al Adha will be on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.