‘Proud moment for India’; PV Sindhu wins Singapore Open 2022

PV Sindhu, India’s top badminton player, defeated China’s Wang Zhiyi in the final of the Singapore Open 2022 on Sunday. In the final, the Indian star overcame Zhiyi 21-9, 11-21, and 21-15. Sindhu is the second Indian women’s shuttler and the third Indian overall to win the Singapore Open. Saina Nehwal (2010) and B Sai Praneeth (2017) have previously won the women’s and men’s singles titles.

Sindhu won the championship match on court 1 by scores of 21-9, 11-21, and 21-15. She got off to a flying start, winning the first game by a landslide. In the following game, Zhiyi staged a similar comeback, winning 11-21. The best Indian shuttler kept her cool in the decisive game, winning 21-15 and the trophy. PV Sindhu qualified for the finals of the Singapore Open 2022 women’s singles by defeating Japan’s Saena Kawakami in the semifinals on Saturday in Singapore. Sindhu remained strong throughout the game, defeating the Japanese challenger in two straight games (15-21, 7-21). The game lasted 58 minutes.

This is Sindhu’s third championship in 2022. Sindhu won the women’s singles title in the Syed Modi International competition in January of this year. Top seed Sindhu defeated Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 in a 35-minute final at the Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium. Later that month, India’s star shuttler won the Swiss Open 2022 women’s singles title at Basel’s St. Jakobshalle stadium. On court 1, double Olympic medalist Indian Sindhu defeated Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 21-8 in 49 minutes.