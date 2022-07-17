Saudi Arabia to open booking for Umrah pilgrimage

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced that the booking for Umrah pilgrimage will open from July 19. The booking will open after the completion of this year’s Hajj season.

The ministry stated that people wishing to perform Umrah will be able to book an appointment starting from Tuesday, Dhul Hijjah 20.The ministry decided to limit the performance of Umrah at present to only Hajj pilgrims. The decision was taken to reduce overcrowding.