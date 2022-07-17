DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Saudi Arabia to open booking for Umrah pilgrimage

Jul 17, 2022, 07:51 pm IST

Riyadh: The  Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced that the booking for Umrah pilgrimage will open from July 19. The booking will open after the completion of this year’s Hajj season.

The ministry stated that people wishing to perform Umrah will be able to book an appointment starting from Tuesday, Dhul Hijjah 20.The ministry decided to limit the performance of Umrah at present to only Hajj pilgrims. The decision was taken to   reduce overcrowding.

