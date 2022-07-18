After encounter, Mohali Police detain three members of Bhupi Rana gang

Three Bhupi Rana gang members were taken into custody by the Mohali Police following a Sunday night encounter in which one of the gangsters was injured. The police have also taken from the possession of gangsters two pistols built in the nation, 10 live rounds, and two shells.

In the fight between the Punjab Police Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the gangsters, one sub-inspector was also hurt. The injured thug and the sub-inspector had both been taken into the hospital. These thieves went after the hotel owner in Zirakpur to demand protection money.

According to Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, DIG, Rupnagar area, in a talk with India Today, Ankit Rana, the gang leader, called the hotel owner and wanted protection money. He was also warned of terrible consequences. The hotel owner reported the threat call to the police on July 11 at Zirakpur police station.

Three arrested gang members were sent to collect money by the Tau Devi Lal stadium area by the Bhupi Rana gang’s boss. When police arrived, they began questioning the gangsters. Ranbir, one of the gangsters, opened fire, killing a sub-inspector as well. In response, the police were able to arrest all three of the thugs.

In order to reveal the plan, the police have opened a case and have begun questioning the arrested gangsters.