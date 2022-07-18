After merger of three former corporations, new sexual harassment committee formed by Delhi civic body.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has formed a new sexual harassment committee to address complaints following the merger of three former corporations.

The committee’s chairperson, Chief Architect Neelam Arora, has been joined by Deputy Director of Hospital Administration Dr. Alka Gupta, Law Officer Surendra Kumar, Deputy Director of Education Seema Sharma, and one female member from an NGO.

As and when matters are referred to the Committee, the female NGO member shall be chosen from the panel sitting with the Chairperson. This committee’s goal is to address sexual harassment claims made by woman employees at their place of employment in a timely manner and to take the necessary steps to ensure the complainants receive justice.

The Zonal/Sub Committee under the jurisdiction must also be formed, and all zone deputy commissioner have been given the order. In accordance with the rules, the Zonal/Sub Committee must have a minimum of four members, including the presiding officer.