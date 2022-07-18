As Pete Davidson shoots ‘Wizards,’ Kim Kardashian takes off for Australia to meet him.

Kim Kardashian, an American socialite and television celebrity, was unable to resist her beau for very long. She made the decision to take a quick trip to Australia where her dashing boyfriend is filming the ‘Wizards!’ movie with Orlando Bloom. According to rumours, on July 16, Kim K arrived at Cairns Airport in Queensland, Australia, and she immediately went to see her partner to spend a few days alone.

The diva was seen exiting her private jet while dressed entirely in black. Kim accessorised her look with huge sunglasses. In a bun, her platinum blonde hair looked stunning.

An insider spoke to E! News and revealed, ‘Kim is heading to Australia to visit Pete this weekend. She wanted to spend time with her kids before she left and did some special travel with them. Now she’s off to see Pete and is very excited.’

Kim just posted a collection of romantic images with Pete. She included an emoji of a wing in the caption. Currently, it has received over 6 billion likes, and many people have written positive comments on the post for the pair. Look at this!

On a ‘The Kardashians’ broadcast on Hulu, Kim talked openly about her relationship with Pete. She revealed that they originally connected while filming an SNL episode. And she was immediately drawn to him. She made the decision to contact him because she was single and seeking for a date. And as we can all see today, they are head over heels for one another. What a sweet thing!

On the work front, Kim will soon return with season 2 of ‘The Kardashians’, while Pete is working on a number of Hollywood projects.