Birmingham Commonwealth Games: IOA announces Indian squad

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced a 322-member Indian squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG). The Indian squad includes 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff. India will compete in 15 sporting disciplines as well as 4 disciplines in the Para Sports category.

The Commonwealth Games will take place from July 28 to August 8. begin on 28 July. In the 2018 CWG at the Australian city Gold Coast, India finished third behind Australia and England. The CWG village will officially open its doors to contingents on 23rd of this month.