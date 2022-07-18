Court denies Sidhu Moose Wala’s aide’s plea for pre-arrest bail, increasing his security

Shagan Preet Singh, the manager of Sidhu Moose Wala, had his anticipatory bail denied by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which also directed police to beef up his security.

The petitioner was also accused of violating Sections 302 (murder punishment), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 473 (forgery), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959, according to Justice Anoop Chitkara, who dismissed the case. At the Mohali Mataur Police Station, a FIR had been filed.

Given this, he argued, there would be no need for additional police protection following the petitioner’s arrest in the aforesaid FIR. But from the time the petitioner lands at any international airport in India until he is arrested by the police, he must get adequate police protection.

Shagan Preet Singh claimed to be under ‘serious threat’ from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar in his press-arrest bail request. On May 29, assailants shot and killed Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala in the Jawaharke village in the Mansa district.