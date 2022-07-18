D K Shivakumar says, ‘It is a coalition govt in Karnataka, not run by original BJP’

D K Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Congress, stated on Sunday that the state’s government is a coalition and not the ‘original BJP.’ He also claimed that there were many issues within the ruling party because over 60% of the government is made up of people who moved from the Congress and JD(S) to the BJP, and longtime party members feel alienated.

‘There is fear (in the BJP), there are a lot of internal problems, that’s the reason their national leaders are repeatedly coming and holding discussions. Original BJP is not running this government, it is a coalition government,’ In response to questions, Shivakumar stated.

Speaking to reporters in this location, he stated, ‘Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) came from a different party, those who came with CM from Janata Dal are about 34 per cent, those who have gone from Congress are 30 per cent and BJP (original) are about 30 per cent.’ ‘There are a lot of internal issues and there is a lot of anxiety and fear within, as original BJP people feel that the government is being run by outsiders who came during operation lotus,’ he added.

The coalition government fell in 2019 as a result of the resignation of 17 Congress and JD(S) legislators, which allowed the BJP government under B S Yediyurappa to take office.