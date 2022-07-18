DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Exports of agricultural and processed food products from India rise by 14%

Jul 18, 2022, 09:00 pm IST

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, revealed that the  exports of agricultural and processed food products from the country surged by 14% in the first three months of the current financial year. The overall exports stand at $ 5.987 billion. It was at $ 5.5256 billion in 2020-21 fiscal year.

The exports of fresh fruits and vegetables has registered 8.6% growth. The exports of  processed food products like cereals and miscellaneous processed items grew by  36.4%. Rice exports has witnessed a growth of 13% and  the export of meat, dairy and poultry products increased by 9.5%.

India’s agricultural products exports had grown 19.92% during 2021-22 to touch $50.21 billion.

