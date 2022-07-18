Five Goa Congress MLAs return from Chennai ahead of presidential polls

On Sunday, the eve of the Presidential elections, five of the 11 Congress members in Goa who had previously been shifted to Chennai by the party returned to the state.

On Friday night, when the Goa Legislative Assembly’s daily procedures were completed, the five MLAs were moved to the southern state. On July 11, the Assembly’s monsoon session got underway.

Following recent unrest in the party’s state wing, where it had successfully avoided a split in its legislative wing, the Congress decided to move the MLAs