Gulf country bans import of these personal care products

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) in Oman has banned the import of some cosmetics and personal care products. The ministry banned import of personal care products containing ‘Butylphenyl Methylpropional’ .

‘Based on the keenness of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion to provide safe and sound products in the local market, and based on the start of implementing the ban on the substance ‘Butylphenyl Methylpropional’ in the European System for Cosmetics and Personal Care Products EC NO. 1223/2009), which is considered a supplementary reference in the Gulf Technical Regulations Cosmetics – Safety Requirements in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products GSO 1943: 2021 and bound by Ministerial Resolution No.199/2021. Therefore, we inform you that it is prohibited to import cosmetics and personal care products that contain this aforementioned substance, starting from today’, said a statement issued by the ministry.