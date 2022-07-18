Hyundai announces India launch date of 2022 Hyundai Tucson

Mumbai: South Korean car makers, Hyundai announced the official Indian launch date of 2022 Hyundai Tucson. The new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) will be launched on August 4.

The new SUV will be available with a pair of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine develops 154 bhp and 192 Nm of torque and is mated with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 2.0-litre diesel engine develops 184 bhp and 416 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic as standard.

Safety features include ADAS tech, 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitor, a 360 degree camera, electronic stability control and hill descent control. The new Tucson measures in at 4,630 mm long, 1,865 mm wide and 1,665 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,755 mm.