Jawans help woman deliver baby on river bank in Chhattisgarh

In the drenched Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a group of Home Guard jawans assisted a tribal woman in giving birth to a child on the banks of a flooded river on Sunday.

According to a senior official, the Home Guard members were engaged in rescue efforts in the district’s flood-affected areas when they received word that a woman needed to be sent to a sub-health facility for birth the next morning.

As the jawans were transferring Sarita Gondi to a rescue boat to transport her across a river close to Jhorgaya hamlet in Gangaloor tehsil of the district, she began to experience labour pain. In order to cross a river that runs beside the village and reach a sub-health centre, the woman’s family had called the district administration, requesting assistance.

As per the official, the intense rainfall in the area caused the river to overflow. He said that when the administration informed the Bijapur Home Guard headquarters, the rescue squad got to work. On a local bamboo stretcher, the woman’s relatives had carried her to the riverbank. She went into labour while the rescue squad tried to carry her to a boat after arriving at the scene.

The mother gave birth while being carried on a stretcher and the mother and child were both transported over the river in a rescue boat and sent to the sub-health centre in Reddy village. The official continued that the mom and the infant are reportedly doing great.

The interior of the districts of Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma, and Narayanpur saw a flood-like scenario as a result of the recent nonstop rain and the Godavari River’s backwater, which flows along the boundary between Chhattisgarh and Telangana.