Manchester United and Ajax reach an agreement for the Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez to join the team.

Both teams stated on Sunday that Manchester United and Ajax Amsterdam have reached an agreement to sign defender Lisandro Martinez for an initial fee of 57.37 million euros ($57.87 million), plus 10 million euros in potential add-ons.

The transaction is contingent on passing a medical exam and receiving a visa, and completion is anticipated soon.

A source with knowledge of the arrangement told Reuters that Martinez would sign a five-year deal with the Premier League club, with an option for an additional 12 months. The duration of the contract was not disclosed.

The 24-year-old, who can also play in midfield, will be manager Erik ten Hag`s third signing following the arrivals of Dutch left back Tyrell Malacia and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen.

After Martinez relocated to the Netherlands from Argentine club Defensa y Justicia in May 2019, Ten Hag served as Martinez’s head coach for three seasons at Ajax. Martinez appeared 118 times for the Dutch team.

After having issues at the back last season, United prioritised acquiring a new defender. Last season, they allowed 57 goals, which was the most among the top six teams in the Premier League and 31 more than league champion Manchester City.

The agreement is made too late for Martinez to travel to Australia with his United colleagues for their preseason trip. On August 7, they face Brighton & Hove Albion at home to kick off the new league season.