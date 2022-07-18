Nubia launches two new gaming smartphones: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Nubia launched two new gaming smartphones- Red Magic 7S and Red Magic 7S Pro. The Nubia Red Magic 7S is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,900) for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 65,200). The Red Magic 7S Pro price starts at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 61,650) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,100). The smartphones are available for pre-booking in China and will go on sale from July 15.

Nubia Red Magic 7S specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Red Magic 7S runs on Android 12-based Red Magic OS 5.5 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It equips ICE Magic Cooling System 9.0. The handset features 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, DC Dimming and SGS eye protection certification. It comes with a triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls at the front. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi 6 Enhanced, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm jack. Onboard sensors include GNSS GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor and gyroscope. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano) Red Magic 7S Pro runs on Android 12-based Red Magic OS 5.5 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It sports 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with DC Dimming and SGS eye protection certification. It comes with ICE 10.0 Magic Cooling technology. The handset comes with a triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls at the front.Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi 6 Enhanced, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm jack. Onboard sensors include GNSS GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope. The smartphone packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 135W fast charging.