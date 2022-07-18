Police bust illegal casino in Meerut, arrest 43

After an illegal casino was uncovered in the Partapur region of Meerut on Sunday, 43 people including nine women were detained. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan, 43 persons were detained and Rs 6 lakh in cash was confiscated during a raid on the Octri Marriage Home that was carried out as a result of a tip-off.

He stated that those detained were from Nepal, Delhi, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand among other locations and they were being brought before a judge. The SSP said that Piyush Garg of Dehradun and Kapil and Ravi of Delhi were also complicit in the gambling ring.

The authorities have learned that these individuals had planned such gatherings in Goa and Dehradun.