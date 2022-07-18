Public sector bank increases fixed deposit interest rates: Check latest rates

New Delhi: The largest public sector bank in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked the fixed deposit interest rates. SBI hiked the fixed deposit interest rates for domestic term deposits of Rs 2 crore or more.

SBI increased its fixed deposit rates for accounts maturing in one to two years from 4.75% to 5.25% for the general public. For senior citizens, the rate will be 5.75% for the same tenor. The bank has kept the rates on the other tenors constant

New Rates:

7 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.50%; For Senior Citizens – 4.00%

46 days to 179 days: For General Public – 4.00%; For Senior Citizens – 4.50%

180 days to 210 days: For General Public – 4.25%; For Senior Citizens – 4.75%

211 Days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 4.50%; For Senior Citizens – 5.00%

1 year to less than 2 years: For General Public – 5.25%; For Senior Citizens – 5.75%

2 years to less than 3 years: For General Public – 4.25%; For Senior Citizens – 4.75%

3 years to less than 5 year: For General Public – 4.50%; For Senior Citizens – 5.00%

5 years to up to 10 years: For General Public – 4.50%; For Senior Citizens – 5.00%