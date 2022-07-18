Russia lost 50,000 soldiers & 1,700 tanks in Ukraine; Report

Rumors that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ill or could be killed have been dismissed as ‘wishful thinking’ by the commander of the British armed forces. Admiral Tony Radakin also stated that Russia is the ‘biggest threat’ to the United Kingdom and that the country’s struggle will last for decades if the Conservative Party chooses a replacement for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to the military commander, after suffering setbacks in the Ukraine conflict, Russia’s ground troops may now pose less of a threat.

According to the Admiral, the invasion killed or injured 50,000 Russian soldiers and destroyed approximately 1,700 Russian tanks and 4,000 armored battle vehicles. He explained, ‘Russia, however, remains a nuclear power. It has cyber capabilities, space capabilities, and specific programs underwater that allow the world’s information to travel around the world’.

When Johnson’s successor takes office on September 6, military briefings will be dominated by Ukraine, according to Radakin, ‘and then we have to remind the prime minister of the extraordinary responsibility they have with the UK as a nuclear power, and that is part of the initiation for a new British prime minister’.

Meanwhile, Radakin was questioned about a BBC investigation that revealed commandos in Britain’s elite Special Air Service (SAS) corps murdered at least 54 Afghans in questionable circumstances 10 years ago, but the military chain of command stifled concerns. He stated that, while military police had already determined ‘that did not happen,’ they would conduct another investigation if new, conclusive evidence emerged.