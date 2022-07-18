Scindia meets Aviation Ministry officials, DGCA over safety issues

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia convened a discussion on safety problems with senior officials of his ministry and regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday, according to sources, in response to a number of technical malfunction events involving Indian airlines.

The minister informed the officials that there should be no compromising on the safety of the passengers after receiving a thorough report from them regarding these incidences over the last month. On Sunday, pilots noticed a problem with one of the engines and decided to reroute IndiGo’s Sharjah-Hyderabad aircraft to Karachi.

An airborne burning stench caused Air India Express’s Calicut-Dubai aircraft on Saturday night to be diverted to Muscat. A bird had been found in the cockpit of the Bahrain-Kochi Air India Express aircraft the day before.

Currently, SpiceJet is being scrutinised by the authorities. Following at least eight incidences of mechanical issues with SpiceJet’s aircraft since June 19, the DGCA sent a show-cause notice to the airline on July 6. All these occurrences are now being looked at by the DGCA.