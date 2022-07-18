Solar storm warning! This one could impact your GPS.

Our Sun is incredibly powerful. In addition to essentially creating every planet in the Solar System, it also provides all of the energy used on Earth. It is accurate to say that our star is constantly in life-sustaining mode.

But occasionally, the Sun “sneezes” (kind of), it causes significant disruptions on Earth. We anticipate trouble from a solar flare that is headed toward Earth.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the United States has issued a warning on this solar flare that occurred on July 14.

‘A solar flare is an intense burst of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots. Flares are our solar system’s largest explosive events. They are seen as bright areas on the sun and they can last from minutes to hours,’ says

NASA.Although the end of humanity won’t result from this solar flare, sufficiently strong solar flares can destroy our satellites. This might then have a significant impact on a variety of Earthly processes. Because the magnetic field of the Earth will protect us from dangerous radiation, we will be safe. However, a single communication breakdown on Earth is sufficient to disrupt daily life as we know it.

‘The long snake-like filament cartwheeled its way off the #Sun in a stunning ballet. The magnetic orientation of this Earth-directed #solarstorm is going to tough to predict. G2-level (possibly G3) conditions may occur if the magnetic field of this storm is oriented southward!’ said Dr Tamitha Skov on Twitter. Her Twitter profile says that she is space weather expert.

The solar flare which erupted from the Sun on July 14 is expected to hit Earth on July 19.