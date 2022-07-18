The most expensive eggs in the world and their price

Eggs are among the most popular and cost-effective foods, as well as one of the simplest and richest sources of naturally occurring protein. They are a necessary component of practically every cuisine. They are essential for breakfast because they not only include protein but also a lot of calcium and vitamin D. Although chicken eggs are the most popular, other species’ eggs are also used in many dishes, and some of these are incredibly pricey. Look at it!

Gull Eggs

The market never has enough gull eggs to satisfy the demand for this British delicacy. These eggs are a costly delicacy because they are a rare good and are only accessible for 4 weeks a year. These eggs are full of flavour and taste best when soft-boiled. Costs for a single egg might reach 800 INR.

Quail Eggs

These tiny little eggs can cost up to RS 400 per dozen and are really useful. You could boil, scramble, poach, or even pickle them! These eggs cook quickly, taste somewhat like hen’s eggs, and are high in iron.

Emu Eggs

Yes! Emu eggs can be eaten. A single emu egg is equivalent to a dozen or roughly 15 hen eggs due to their enormous size. A single egg may make enough omelette to feed a sizable number of people, making emu omelettes a delicacy. One emu egg might cost you up to 2K INR because they are so distinctive in taste and appearance.

Turkey Eggs

As turkeys take a long time to lay eggs and only lay a few per week when they do, these eggs are rarely marketed commercially. Although they taste identical to hen’s eggs and are a delicacy, turkey eggs contain more nutrients. Be ready to shell out around 3k for a dozen of these, if you are keen on tasting them.

Duck Eggs

Duck eggs taste better and cost more than ordinary eggs, while not being as rare as the other egg varieties on the list. These eggs can cost you around 1k INR for a dozen, but they are unquestionably worthwhile. Duck eggs are typically seen in farmer’s markets and are considerably larger than hen’s eggs. These eggs are not only tastier than conventional eggs, but they also include additional vitamins, minerals, and proteins, making them all worthwhile purchases.