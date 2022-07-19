According to a survey, more than a quarter of healthy teenagers are dieting to reduce weight.

According to a recent study, the percentage of healthy children trying to lose weight has increased. Everyone, especially young people, are highly sensitive of their weight and appearance. Researchers from Oxford University conducted a weight survey of 34,000 children and found that, during the past 20 years, the percentage of children with a healthy body mass index (BMI) had tripled. Children were asked in a poll whether they wanted to gain weight, keep it the same, or lose weight. In 1997, when this survey first started, only 5% of participants reported they were eager to lose weight. But by 2016, according to the Mirror, it had increased to 14%.

According to the data, over one in three kids in the United Kingdom is overweight or obese.

The Health Survey for England, conducted between 1997 and 2016, collected data on children’s health behaviours from 34,235 respondents aged 8 to 17 years old.

Children who were obese were four times more likely to attempt weight loss, and the proportion of overweight children who succeeded doubled. The study showing that overweight and obese children are more likely to lose weight was hailed as a success by researchers.

According to the study’s findings, which were published in Archives of Disease in Childhood, about 26.5% of children tried to lose weight in 2016. Teenagers aged 13 to 17 were more likely to lose weight.

According to Tam Fry, chairman of the National obese Forum in conversation with the daily mail said, ‘The news that more and more children appear to be taking their weight seriously is most welcome but this success must be greeted with a hint of caution. He further added, “It is concerning that children with a healthy weight appear to be ‘dieting’ and they should be gently told to snap out of it.’