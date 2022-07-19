Actor Peter Dinklage joins the cast of the prequel to ‘The Hunger Games.’

Peter Dinklage, who won fans over as the witty, dipsomaniac Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s fantasy drama ‘Game of Thrones,’ has joined the cast of ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,’ the first prequel in the ‘Hunger Games’ franchise.

Nathan Kahane, President of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, confirmed the casting (the studio behind the franchise). He declared that he is ‘thrilled’ to welcome Dinklage to Panem in a statement that Collider cited. He added that Dinklage gives his characters a strong presence. Dinklage, he continued, ‘bring a formidable, charismatic authority to the important role of the dean of the Academy.’

The origin narrative of Coriolanus Snow, the main antagonist of the ‘Hunger Games’ film series, is told in ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.’ The character of 18-year-old Snow is played by Tom Blyth. Rachel Zegler plays Gray Baird, Snow’s protégé and a homage from District 12, who also received praise for his portrayal in Steven Spielberg’s ‘The West Side Story.’ While Snow is a prominent character in the original story, Baird is merely mentioned.

The franchise is set in a dystopian future in which there is no United States. Instead, North America is now Panem, which was established after a series of disasters of varied nature ended the civilisation. Divided into 13 districts, the name of the franchise derives from the sadistic event in which a boy and a girl are selected as ‘tributes’ and are thrown into a Battle Royale-like arena, from which only one emerges victor – and alive.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to release on November 17, 2023.