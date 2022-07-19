Actor Raj Mohan’s body left unclaimed in mortuary; Kerala Chalachitra Academy intervenes

Thiruvananthapuram: After actor Raj Mohan’s dead body was found unclaimed from Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy has come forward to claim the body. Minister VN Vasavan directed the Academy to intervene as nobody turned up to take his dead body.

Mohan, who acted as hero in the 1967 movie Indulekha, was ailing. It was on July 4 that he was admitted to the hospital. He died on July 10 and no one turned up to claim his body till July 11. Mohan hailing from Enjakkal had been living in state government’s orphanage in Pulayanarkotta.

He was the son-in-law of filmmaker Kalanilayam Krishna Kumar, who also directed Indulekha. However, he abandoned his marital relationship and was living alone. Following that he quit films. Mohan had a MA, LLB degree and earned livelihood by taking tuition to students. After that only he joined orphanage.

According to orphanage authorities, he neither had any income nor certificates to avail state government’s welfare pension. However, during the last regime, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy members intervened after seeing his plight. He was provided pension and the Academy extended financial assistance for his treatment.