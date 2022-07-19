ADGP says, 3 LeT modules busted across Jammu, seven operatives held

The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced on Monday that they have busted three Lashkar modules around Jammu after arresting seven terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh stated during a press conference that ‘the terror modules were assigned by their Pakistan-based handlers to target Amarnath yatris, security officers, minority community members, and political leaders.’

‘Today’s press conference is based on three different terror modules, which have been busted — two in Rajouri and one in Jammu. The Jammu module was being run by one Bashir Seezan, a Lashkar operative from Doda, who is presently based in Pakistan and a Lashkar commander with a code name Albert,’ said the ADGP. He claimed that the duo formed a terrorist group for Jammu City and its Neighbouring areas, led by Faisal Munir, who had been in contact with his Pakistani handlers for the previous two years.

‘There is another module of at least four terrorists, two of whom have been arrested. They are Habib and Mian Suhail from Samba and Kathua,’ the cop said. ‘They were previously arrested about 45 days ago in Kathua, where a drone was shot down. They were the ones who had to receive the consignment. In the past 1.5 years, they have received many consignments dropped by Pakistan,’ he added.

According to the ADGP, police have taken consignments of 10 to 12 drone sorties from terrorists.