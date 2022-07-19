After orders from Madras High Court, team formed to probe violence in Kallakurichi protests

The protests on July 17 in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district over the death of a Class 12 girl inside the school hostel grounds have prompted the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

This development comes after the Madras High Court ordered the Director General of Police (DGP) to form a special team to identify the violators, who were very clearly captured in all of the camera evidence, and bring them before the court of law on Monday.

Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, the Deputy Inspector General for the Salem range, will serve as the team’s leader. There would be five senior officials on hand to help Abhinapu.

The SIT has been tasked with unearthing the full scope of the plot behind the incident, naming those violators seen in videos, as well as those who set up WhatsApp groups and spread bogus information that sparked protests, and taking legal action where necessary.

The SIT is also in charge of taking the proper legal action against YouTubers who are accused of spreading misleading information and allegedly running a ‘parallel media trial’ as well as taking steps to remove such YouTube channels.

The investigating team has also been instructed to regularly update the Director General of Police (DGP) on the status of the investiture and provide a status report on the hearing’s following day, which is July 29.