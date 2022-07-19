At IGI T3 airport, CISF recover $41,000 in hidden in fake bottom of bag; one arrested

The suspicious activities of a passenger were found in the early hours of Monday by CISF surveillance and intelligence personnel stationed at the check-in area of Terminal-3 of the IGI airport.

He was directed to a checking area so that his luggage could be carefully examined. One of his bags was being x-rayed by an X-BIS machine when CISF personnel saw a suspicious image in the bag’s fake bottom.

Senior CISF officers as well as Customs officials were informed of the matter. Later, the passenger was taken to the customs office where, after thorough examination, 41000 USD (100 X 410) value of around Rs 33 lakh was found in the bag’s fake bottom.

He was unable to present a valid document to justify his carrying of such large amounts of foreign currency when questioned. The passenger was given over to Customs agents along with the money that had been seized for further investigation.

Arjun Kumar Yadav, an Indian, was later identified as the passenger. He was flying on Spice Jet flight SG-8263 from Kolkata to Bangkok and then on flight SG-742 to Bangkok from Kolkata.