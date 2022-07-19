Britain prepares for record heat as Europe experiences heatwave

A heatwave drove people looking for shade and heightened concerns about climate change as Britain was on track to see its warmest temperatures on record as firemen battled fires around southern Europe.

Near the northern town of Tabara in Spain, a wildfire swept across a field and consumed an excavator, forcing the driver to flee for his life as flames tore the clothes off his back.

The bodies of an elderly couple who were attempting to flee had been discovered inside a ‘completely charred vehicle,’ the mayor of Murca, Portugal, told local broadcaster SIC. Half of the municipality was on fire.

After days of scalding highs that caused deaths of hundreds of people and left the countryside dangerously dry, there were some signs that the weather was beginning to relax in southern Europe, according to authorities.

However, the heat wave was heading north.

The heatwave is expected to impact Belgium and Germany in the following days, while southern England experienced temperatures that nipped 38C (100 F) on Monday and are expected to shatter records by reaching 40C (104 F) on Tuesday, according to the British Meteorological Office.