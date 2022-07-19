College student in Assam arrested for post ‘supporting’ terror group ULFA

Another student has been detained in Assam for allegedly supporting the terrorist organisation Ulfa (I), whose fugitive leader Paresh Asom alias Paresh Baruah is the subject of a contentious Facebook post. Pramod Kalita, a 22-year-old Tangla College student, was detained by the Udalguri district police on Monday, according to officials, for allegedly supporting the group in a social media post.

He was taken into custody in Kalaigaon on Sunday. He is currently in police custody. Kalita, a resident of Borangabari in Udalguri, allegedly stated in his post in both English and Assamese that he would give his life in defence of Ulfa-I and the group’s leader Paresh Baruah.

He wrote, ‘I always support ULFA’. He dared the cops to arrest him in response to a comment calling for his arrest. However, he noted that while he loved Ulfa, he was not one of its members, according to police sources.

According to police sources, a First Information Report was filed on Sunday at the Kalaigaon police station, and Kalita has since been taken into custody. He has been accused of criminal conspiracy, waging or attempting to wage war against the state, and aiding a terrorist organisation under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

This is Assam’s second such arrest in the past two months. For writing ‘Akou korim rashtradroh (will rebel against the nation again)’ in a social media post, Barshashree Buragohain, a second-year graduate student at Jorhat’s DCB College, was detained by Golaghat police on May 18.

The 19-year-old student has spent the last two months in prison. A district court granted her request last Monday, allowing her to sit her exams while imprisoned. On July 21, the Gauhati High Court will hear her bail application.