Commodity Market: Gold price rebounds

Mumbai: Price of gold retreated mildly in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures edged higher by 0.18% or Rs 92 at Rs 50,269 per 10 gram. Silver futures traded lower by 0.91% or Rs 511 at Rs 55,580 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was down by 0.1% at $1,707.29 per ounce. US gold futures fell by 0.3% to $1,705.10. Among other precious metals, silver fell by 0.3% to $18.61 per ounce, platinum slipped by 0.6% to $857.40 and palladium climbed by 1.2% to $1,877.89.

Also Read: HP launches new laptops in India: Price and specifications

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold reached at Rs 37,040, higher by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4630, up by Rs 10.