Daria Kasatkina announces that she is gay and criticises Russian attitudes toward homosexuality

Daria Kasatkina, a lesbian tennis player from Russia, made the announcement that she has a partner. In the Monday (18 July) coming-out video, Kasatkina also criticised Russia’s position on homosexuality.

In an interview with Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko, world number 12 made her first outward declaration about her sexual orientation.

The Russian tennis player made her remarks after Russian legislators on Monday introduced a new law. The public dissemination of information about any non-traditional sexual interactions would be prohibited by law.

‘There are many subjects that are even more important than it that are banned, so it’s no surprise. Living in the closet, as they say, is pointless,’ she told Kravchenko’s YouTube channel.

‘Until you choose to come out. Of course, it’s up to you how to do it and how much to tell. Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters,’ she added.

She also praised Russian footballer Nadya Karpova, who recently spoke publicly about her sexuality and came out as gay.

Kasatkina said, ‘My respect. I was happy for her, but also other people, especially girls needed to know that. It is important for young people who have a hard time with society and need support.’

‘I believe it’s important that influential people from sports, and any other sphere speak about it. It really helps,’ she added.

Kasatkina posted a picture of herself hugging another woman without mentioning anything or tagging anyone.